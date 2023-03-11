FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Issued By KeyCorp

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for ATI in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at $103,000.
In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
