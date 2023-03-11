FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Issued By Lifesci Capital

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Inhibrx in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.99) for the year. The consensus estimate for Inhibrx’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $934.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 10.17.

In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $256,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,233,801 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,303.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $256,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,233,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,303.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,310 shares of company stock worth $3,203,546. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 633.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

