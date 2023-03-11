FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Lowered by DA Davidson

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

CADE opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

