FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Lifted by Analyst

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.