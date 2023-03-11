FY2023 EPS Estimates for Marks and Spencer Group plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Marks and Spencer Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.86) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 150 ($1.80) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

