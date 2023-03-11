GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) vs. UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Head to Head Analysis

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82% UP Fintech -3.94% -1.89% -0.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAMCO Investors and UP Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.86 $65.56 million $2.51 7.40 UP Fintech $264.49 million 1.82 $14.69 million ($0.07) -44.57

Analyst Ratings

GAMCO Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GAMCO Investors and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00

UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.69%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About UP Fintech

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.