General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.98, but opened at $89.96. General Electric shares last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 5,336,929 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Get General Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,033.33, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.