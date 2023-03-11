GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $13.78. GeoPark shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 15,991 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $730.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Read More

