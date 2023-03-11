Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Gladstone Capital Stock Performance
Shares of GLAD opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.