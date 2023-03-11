Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 192,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

