Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 258,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 4.6 %

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $603.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

