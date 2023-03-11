Globe Life (NYSE:GL) versus FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Financial Review

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% Globe Life 14.18% 15.03% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 1 1 4 1 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FOXO Technologies and Globe Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Globe Life has a consensus target price of $129.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Globe Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Globe Life $5.21 billion 2.11 $739.70 million $7.47 15.26

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Globe Life beats FOXO Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include Medicare, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplement hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979, and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

