Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $9.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 598.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 774,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 674,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

