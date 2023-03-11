Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $9.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.73.
GOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Gossamer Bio Stock Performance
Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $15.20.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
