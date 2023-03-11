Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 5.3 %
NYSE GHL opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of -140.71 and a beta of 1.26.
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
