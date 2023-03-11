Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE GHL opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of -140.71 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,926 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

