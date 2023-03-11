H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

HTHT opened at $48.31 on Thursday. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in H World Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

