H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.
H World Group Stock Up 1.1 %
HTHT opened at $48.31 on Thursday. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.02.
About H World Group
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
