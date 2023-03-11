Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €48.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Zalando Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €35.77 ($38.05) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($53.04). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.99.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

