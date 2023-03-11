HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million.

uniQure Stock Down 5.9 %

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

QURE stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $900.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 11.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 440,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in uniQure by 7.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 141,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $332,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

