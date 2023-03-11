Head to Head Analysis: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) & Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Freshworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enfusion and Freshworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $150.35 million 7.85 -$158.32 million ($0.10) -103.49 Freshworks $498.00 million 7.95 -$232.13 million ($0.81) -16.84

Volatility & Risk

Enfusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks. Enfusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enfusion has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -4.90% 3.83% 3.47% Freshworks -46.61% -21.13% -16.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enfusion and Freshworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 1 2 3 0 2.33 Freshworks 0 7 7 0 2.50

Enfusion presently has a consensus target price of $12.92, suggesting a potential upside of 24.80%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Enfusion.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

