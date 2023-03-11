Head to Head Comparison: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) vs. SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 2.72 -$71.96 million ($0.49) -4.69 TDCX $493.92 million 3.01 $76.82 million $0.51 20.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SmartRent and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 6 0 2.86 TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 138.32%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than TDCX.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -57.40% -22.56% -15.89% TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19%

Summary

TDCX beats SmartRent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.