Head to Head Contrast: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) vs. Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intuitive Machines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 863.30%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.49%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 49.71 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -1.95 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuitive Machines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Virgin Orbit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

