Head to Head Contrast: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) vs. Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virgin Orbit
|-546.24%
|-128.75%
|-64.94%
|Intuitive Machines
|N/A
|-53.90%
|-0.36%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Virgin Orbit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Intuitive Machines
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Virgin Orbit and Intuitive Machines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virgin Orbit
|$7.39 million
|49.71
|-$157.29 million
|($0.56)
|-1.95
|Intuitive Machines
|N/A
|N/A
|-$320,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Intuitive Machines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Orbit.
Volatility & Risk
Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Intuitive Machines beats Virgin Orbit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
About Intuitive Machines
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
