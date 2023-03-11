Head-To-Head Survey: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) vs. Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and Nordic American Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordic American Tankers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nordic American Tankers has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Nordic American Tankers 8.95% 2.96% 1.73%

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Nordic American Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.22 -$2.27 billion ($5.41) -2.60 Nordic American Tankers $168.82 million 4.84 $15.10 million $0.06 70.33

Nordic American Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic American Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.