Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.37% of Healthpeak Properties worth $2,016,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

