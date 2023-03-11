Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,089,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,869,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,768 shares of company stock worth $12,504,729. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

