Holly Keller Koeppel Acquires 1,000 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £142.27 ($171.08) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($171,079.85).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at £140.90 ($169.43) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is £128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is £116.87. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.26) and a 52-week high of £142.65 ($171.54). The firm has a market cap of £24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,191.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a £140 ($168.35) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($181.58) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.14) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.12) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £133.15 ($160.11).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.