Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $129,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,169.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 962,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,550,000 after purchasing an additional 919,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.