Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,883,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

