Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $76,217.12 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $75.96 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

