Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $119.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $110.71 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,310 shares of company stock worth $6,413,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

