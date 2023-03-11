ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICF International Stock Down 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. ICF International has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after buying an additional 103,953 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,552,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.