Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Acquires £21,028 in Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) insider Mark Stejbach purchased 1,400 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,502 ($18.06) per share, with a total value of £21,028 ($25,286.20).

Shares of INDV stock opened at GBX 1,478 ($17.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,767.74, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.07. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,320.33 ($15.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,020 ($24.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,799.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,392.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.14.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.26) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

