Informa (LON:INF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.22) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 725 ($8.72) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 712.86 ($8.57).

Informa Price Performance

LON INF opened at GBX 690.20 ($8.30) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 603.92. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 707.60 ($8.51). The stock has a market cap of £9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,601.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

