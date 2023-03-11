Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 707 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 695.60 ($8.36), with a volume of 253660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 679.40 ($8.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INF shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 725 ($8.72) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 712.86 ($8.57).

The firm has a market cap of £9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,601.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 664.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 603.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

