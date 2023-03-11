Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after purchasing an additional 525,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

