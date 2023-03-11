InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $43.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

About InMode

Shares of INMD opened at $31.11 on Monday. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.11.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.