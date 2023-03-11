Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys 23,263 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 23,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £31,870.31 ($38,324.09).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £24,660 ($29,653.68).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde purchased 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £4,277.80 ($5,144.06).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde acquired 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £21,843.36 ($26,266.67).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde bought 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($31,509.26).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £37,723.82 ($45,362.94).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde bought 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,376.62).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde acquired 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £172,500 ($207,431.46).

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £387.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13,550.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

