Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) COO Sells 30,034 Shares of Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) COO Zachary Rome sold 30,034 shares of PaxMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $44,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,823 shares in the company, valued at $428,979.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Zachary Rome also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Zachary Rome sold 13,560 shares of PaxMedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $23,323.20.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Zachary Rome sold 12,952 shares of PaxMedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,126.88.
PaxMedica Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PXMD opened at $1.65 on Friday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
