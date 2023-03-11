Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) COO Sells 30,034 Shares of Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) COO Zachary Rome sold 30,034 shares of PaxMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $44,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,823 shares in the company, valued at $428,979.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachary Rome also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaxMedica alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Zachary Rome sold 13,560 shares of PaxMedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $23,323.20.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Zachary Rome sold 12,952 shares of PaxMedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,126.88.

PaxMedica Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXMD opened at $1.65 on Friday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.

Institutional Trading of PaxMedica

PaxMedica Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PaxMedica during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

(Get Rating)

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.