Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,707,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.43% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $217,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 534.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $364,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $512,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $437,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

