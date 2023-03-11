Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the average volume of 2,530 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE EL opened at $236.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.12. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $289.59. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

