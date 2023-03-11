Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 23,933 put options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 17,201 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103,578.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,321,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,959,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,834,000 after buying an additional 6,417,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,636,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,012 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,293.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,325,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,647 shares during the period.

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.73. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $143.42.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

