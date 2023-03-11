Investors Purchase Large Volume of Solo Brands Call Options (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,886% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.
Solo Brands Stock Up 21.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $10.74.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
