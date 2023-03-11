JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 9,569,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 8,062,278 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $46.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

JD.com Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at $673,008,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $110,942,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

