Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.91 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE PSA opened at $281.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.