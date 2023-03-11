Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

RADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

Shares of RADI opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Articles

