Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $417.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 303,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

