Jeremy Whitley Buys 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) Stock

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Whitley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £41,150 ($49,482.92).

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 798 ($9.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £599.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 7.68. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 719.90 ($8.66) and a one year high of GBX 898 ($10.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 820.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 830.29.

Get JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.