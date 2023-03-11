John Wood Group (LON:WG) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 237 ($2.85) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.28).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.52).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of WG opened at GBX 222.30 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

About John Wood Group

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 2,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £3,674.30 ($4,418.35). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,606.30 ($3,134.08). Insiders bought 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $994,330 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

