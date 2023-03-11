JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €162.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($172.34) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

adidas Stock Down 1.5 %

FRA ADS opened at €149.62 ($159.17) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($213.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.37.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

