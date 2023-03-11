JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($73.83) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €35.90 ($38.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a one year high of €57.82 ($61.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.