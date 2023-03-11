Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) vs. Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Financial Analysis

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wearable Devices and Juniper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $5.30 billion 1.88 $471.00 million $1.44 21.39

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wearable Devices and Juniper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 3 6 6 1 2.31

Juniper Networks has a consensus price target of $34.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 8.88% 10.91% 5.25%

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Wearable Devices on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Rating)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.