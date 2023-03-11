Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

KROS opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.30. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

