KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $19.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

FANG stock opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

